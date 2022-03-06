Hillsborough deputy makes DoorDash delivery after arresting driver

article

A Hillsborough County deputy went above and beyond to make sure a woman got her food from DoorDash after arresting the delivery driver.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office recently posted about the deputy’s good deed on its social media accounts.

According to the posts, the DoorDash driver had two outstanding warrants when he was arrested.

Following the arrest, the deputy took the bag of food from the driver and is seen on video knocking on the customer’s door and handing over the meal.

