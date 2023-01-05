Hiking into the new year at Red Top Mountain State Park

It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to start off our new year at one of Georgia’s state parks. So why should 2023 be any different?

This morning, we laced up our hiking shoes (and put on our long johns!) and took off for an adventure at Red Top Mountain State Park in Bartow County. Never been to Red Top Mountain? Well, let us fill you in! The park is spread out over more than 1,700 acres along Lake Allatoona, which means visitors have their choice of water activities including swimming along the sandy beach, heading out on a boat using the park’s ramps and docks, and fishing.

That said, we know what you’re thinking: it’s too chilly for swimming! That’s where the park’s hiking trails come in, covering more than 15 miles for those looking to commune with nature. Park staffers say they’ve got a short paved trail that’s wheelchair accessible, and a gravel-topped trail open to bikers. Overnight campers have a choice of tent, trailer, and RV campsites, cottages, and some gorgeous new yurts.

Red Top Mountain State Park is located at 50 Lodge Road Southeast in Acworth, and park hours are 7:00 a.m. to nightfall. Park admission is free, although there is a $5 parking fee. Click here for more information on visiting the park.

Now, here’s a trivia question for you: how did Red Top Mountain State Park get its name? You’ll find the answer by click on the video player in this article and taking a peek at our morning adventure!