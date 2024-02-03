High-speed motorcycle chase on I-75 ends in crash, 2 hospitalized

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A high-speed motorcycle chase along I-75, which started in Bartow County, ended up in Gordon County with two people hospitalized and charges pending on Feb. 3, 2024. (FOX 5)

A high-speed chase involving two stolen motorcycles and multiple law enforcement agencies on Interstate 75 ended with two riders in custody following a series of dangerous maneuvers and crashes, authorities reported.

The incident began at approximately 10:18 a.m. near mile marker 289 in Bartow County when Georgia State Patrol Troopers observed two black sports motorcycles, a BMW 1000RR, passing without visible tags. Upon attempting a traffic stop, both motorcycles fled, initiating a pursuit northbound on I-75.

The riders, described as one wearing a white helmet and black jacket and the other a red helmet, black jacket, and blue undershirt, engaged in extremely reckless driving. They reportedly reached speeds up to 140 mph, weaving dangerously through heavy traffic. Law enforcement concentrated their efforts on the motorcycle driven by the individual in the white helmet, while the second rider trailed at a distance.

Despite multiple attempts to safely end the pursuit through tactical maneuvers, the first rider continued with a disregard for safety, eventually entering Gordon County. There, additional officers and deputies joined the effort, attempting to encircle the motorcycle at various points without success.

The chase escalated near mile marker 317 when the pursued motorcycle collided with a patrol car and subsequently lost control, overturning and ejecting the rider, who was then accidentally struck by a Gordon County Deputy’s vehicle. The injured rider was transported to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

Minutes later, the second rider re-engaged law enforcement in a chase that continued northbound with similar reckless abandon. Attempts to box in this motorcycle also failed until a collision with a patrol car at mile marker 325 led to the rider's ejection and subsequent arrest. This individual was also taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Both motorcycles were confirmed to be stolen from Greenville, South Carolina, adding grand theft to the charges faced by the riders. Their identities have not been released pending formal charges.

The incident caused significant traffic delays on I-75 as authorities conducted their response and investigation. Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists of the dangers of evading police and the importance of complying with traffic stops to ensure public safety.

No other injuries were reported in the chase.