High-speed chase results in deadly crash in Fayetteville; GSP investigating

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a high-speed pursuit which killed two women along Georgia Highway 54 in Fayetteville on March 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

A routine traffic stop on Easter Sunday turned tragic, resulting in the deaths of two women along Georgia Highway 54 East in Fayetteville.

Officers attempted to stop a car around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of N. Glynn Street and E Stonewall Avenue after noticing the license plate did not match the vehicle. According to the Georgia State Patrol, instead of complying, the driver chose to flee, leading the police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Fayetteville.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver to try to prevent the speeding car from going through the busy McDonough Road intersection. Troopers say that caused the vehicle to veer off the road and crash.

Both the driver and the passenger, identified only as adult females, were rushed to a local hospital following the accident. Despite medical efforts, both succumbed to their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation of the crash.

Investigators say they do not believe this is connected to a deadly shooting at the Fayetteville Walmart on Friday night or the search for 19-year-old Adrian Jelks.