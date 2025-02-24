High-speed chase ends in deadly crash on I-75, deputies say

article

Three people have been killed in a crash during a high-speed police chase in South Georgia.

Crisp County deputies say the chase started in Houston County on Interstate 75 on Feb. 20.

What we know:

According to authorities, the stolen Range Rover entered Crisp County and hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

The three occupants of the Range Rover were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck was checked by medics and released.

Deputies shared a photo of the crash showing the heavy damage the Range Rover suffered.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to identify the three people killed in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is taking the lead on the crash investigation.

What they're saying:

Officials say this was the second fatal accident in Crisp County last week.

"CCSO offers our sincere sympathy to those affected by these tragedies," the sheriff's office said.