High-speed chase in Coweta County leads to drug arrest

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

High-speed chase in Coweta County leads to drug arrest

By
Published  February 12, 2025 5:58pm EST
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video: High-speed chase leads to drug charges

Deputies say at times the chase exceeded 120 miles an hour down Interstate 85. They say bags of white powder that hit the deputies' patrol car windshield are believed to be meth. FOX 5's Doug Evans has the story.

The Brief

    • A high-speed chase in Coweta County ended in a drug arrest.
    • Bags of suspected meth struck the deputy’s windshield during the pursuit.
    • In the suspect's car, deputies say they would find fentanyl, meth, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Meriwether County man is facing serious drug charges after leading Coweta County deputies on a high speed chase on Interstate 85.

What we know:

The body camera that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released to FOX 5 shows a deputy speaking with a driver who they’d pulled over for an improper tag. The deputy said there was a strong odor of pot coming from the car. Deputies say they would later identify the driver as Rickey Bell, Jr., 32 of Gay, Georgia.

The deputy says instead of turning off the car, Bell put it in drive and took off.

Why you should care:

Deputies say at times the chase exceeded 120 miles an hour down Interstate 85. They say Bell exited at Fairburn. They say those bags of white powder that hit the deputy's patrol car windshield are believed to be meth.

They say after a PIT maneuver, Bell tried to make a run for it. But the pursuing deputy was right there with a taser which they say incapacitated him. The deputy took him into custody.

Deputies say in his car they found fentanyl, meth, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.

They say they have charged Bell with intent to distribute as well as fleeing and attempting to allude, as well as a license plate violation.

The Source: FOX 5's Doug Evans spoke with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and viewed dash cam from the incident.

Coweta CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews