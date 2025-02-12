High-speed chase in Coweta County leads to drug arrest

The Brief A high-speed chase in Coweta County ended in a drug arrest. Bags of suspected meth struck the deputy’s windshield during the pursuit. In the suspect's car, deputies say they would find fentanyl, meth, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.



A Meriwether County man is facing serious drug charges after leading Coweta County deputies on a high speed chase on Interstate 85.

What we know:

The body camera that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released to FOX 5 shows a deputy speaking with a driver who they’d pulled over for an improper tag. The deputy said there was a strong odor of pot coming from the car. Deputies say they would later identify the driver as Rickey Bell, Jr., 32 of Gay, Georgia.

The deputy says instead of turning off the car, Bell put it in drive and took off.

Why you should care:

Deputies say at times the chase exceeded 120 miles an hour down Interstate 85. They say Bell exited at Fairburn. They say those bags of white powder that hit the deputy's patrol car windshield are believed to be meth.

They say after a PIT maneuver, Bell tried to make a run for it. But the pursuing deputy was right there with a taser which they say incapacitated him. The deputy took him into custody.

Deputies say in his car they found fentanyl, meth, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.

They say they have charged Bell with intent to distribute as well as fleeing and attempting to allude, as well as a license plate violation.