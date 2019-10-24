Some high school students want to encourage their peers to take part in conversations about mental health. They say it is the result of losing several classmates to suicide.

"To make it a more conducive environment to our peers and to make sure we have the support [we need]," says India Rice, a Westlake High School senior and aspiring journalist.

Rice is part of a group that went before the school's governing board, which is made up of parents, staff, and students. On Monday, Rice and two other teens pitched an idea for Peers 4 Westlake: The Brainy Bunch.

Westlake High School students encourage mental health awareness, suicide prevention. (FOX 5 Atlanta / FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's a different world and these kids are confronted with more things than we had to deal with," says Willie Davis, a Westlake parent and chairman of the School Governing Council.

Davis is supportive of the students and activities that help them discuss mental health.

"We didn't talk about (mental health), we didn't have the technology, social media... people calling you bad names and (making) you feel bad," Davis told FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

The Brainy Bunch wants to:

Provide safe spaces to discuss mental health

Provide more resources to prevent suicides versus merely providing having

Promote more inclusive activities for students who feel like outsiders

The students say conversation is key.

"Be open to others about how you feel because keeping it all balled up, I've personally experienced it, is not the way to go," says Julia Seay, a senior and future environmental scientist. "Helping people with mental help will really help them be successful with their lives, go through their admissions to live the life they're supposed to live."

While they are in the early stages of their efforts, these young leaders hope other schools and communities take notice of the conversations that they are having here at Westlake. They hope the effort spreads.

