Rockdale County community hold vigil to honor teen, raise suicide awareness

A Rockdale County community held a vigil in honor of a teenager who took her own life and now her family is on a mission to spread awareness.

A sea of yellow and white balloons filled Pine Log Park as family and friends celebrated the life of 17-year-old Destini Bailey.

The Rockdale County High School student committed suicide on Thursday.

Loved ones wore yellow, Destini's favorite color, and say she was popular among her peers as well as an aspiring ballet dancer.

Now, they are turning this loss into a message for others.

Destini leaves behind her parents and five siblings including her twin sister.