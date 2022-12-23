Stranded high school student from Ukraine finds home away from home in Fayette County

A foreign exchange student from Ukraine is stranded in metro Atlanta because of the war, but she has found a home with her 11th grade science teacher from Sandy Creek High School.

"I was Natasha’s Human Anatomy and Physiology teacher her junior year. She did awesome. She was the curve breaker on the tests, she did very well," Bethany Lambert said.

Bethany and student Natasha Zelinska share a love of science. An important bond, forged in Fayette County last year when Natasha arrived at school as a foreign exchange student from Ukraine.

"When we were learning about the nervous system that got me really into Neuroscience and I am intending on majoring in that," Natasha said.

Natasha Zelinska poses with her teacher Bethany Lambert with the classroom skeleton.

Was Bethany her favorite teacher?

"Oh, yes." she laughs.

"And I didn’t even pay her to say that," Bethany added with a laugh.

When it came time last school year for Natasha to return home, she obviously couldn’t. Her home in central Ukraine, where her mother, father, and brother live, was simply too dangerous.

She was also unable to stay with her U.S. sponsor family.

Natasha Zelinska sit with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack. (FOX 5)

So, Bethany opened her home, where she and husband Jamie are raising 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack.

"I call it being part of the zoo. So, I just told her not to let it be a source of stress right now, because you have a home with us," Bethany said.

"In April, I said, ‘Does the offer still stand?’" Natasha added. "Because in winter, I thought for sure I was going home, and the war would be over soon. It’s definitely been a game changer."

Natasha is not only safe and thriving in Bethany’s home, this now senior has been accepted to Emory University next year, where she hopes to major in neuroscience and one day go to medical school.

Natasha Zelinska with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her husband, and their 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack. (Family photo)

Naturally, she worries about family back in Ukraine.

"They are in a dangerous area. I would not say they are OK, but they are doing the best they can."

This Christmas, Natasha is part of "the crew" at the Lambert’s home, where the triplets have taken her not as a visitor, but as their sister.