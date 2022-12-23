Stranded high school student from Ukraine finds home away from home in Fayette County

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
9
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Stranded high school student from Ukraine finds home away from home in Fayette County

By
Published 
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Stranded Ukraine student finds home with teacher

A foreign exchange student from Ukraine is stranded here in metro Atlanta because of the war, but she has found a home with her 11th grade science teacher from Sandy Creek High School.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A foreign exchange student from Ukraine is stranded in metro Atlanta because of the war, but she has found a home with her 11th grade science teacher from Sandy Creek High School.

"I was Natasha’s Human Anatomy and Physiology teacher her junior year. She did awesome. She was the curve breaker on the tests, she did very well," Bethany Lambert said.

Bethany and student Natasha Zelinska share a love of science. An important bond, forged in Fayette County last year when Natasha arrived at school as a foreign exchange student from Ukraine.

"When we were learning about the nervous system that got me really into Neuroscience and I am intending on majoring in that," Natasha said.

Natasha Zelinska poses with her teacher Bethany Lambert with the classroom skeleton.

Natasha Zelinska poses with her teacher Bethany Lambert with the classroom skeleton.

Was Bethany her favorite teacher?

"Oh, yes." she laughs.

"And I didn’t even pay her to say that," Bethany added with a laugh.

When it came time last school year for Natasha to return home, she obviously couldn’t. Her home in central Ukraine, where her mother, father, and brother live, was simply too dangerous.

She was also unable to stay with her U.S. sponsor family.

Natasha Zelinska sit with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack.

Natasha Zelinska sit with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack. (FOX 5)

So, Bethany opened her home, where she and husband Jamie are raising 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack.

"I call it being part of the zoo. So, I just told her not to let it be a source of stress right now, because you have a home with us," Bethany said.

"In April, I said, ‘Does the offer still stand?’" Natasha added. "Because in winter, I thought for sure I was going home, and the war would be over soon. It’s definitely been a game changer."

Natasha is not only safe and thriving in Bethany’s home, this now senior has been accepted to Emory University next year, where she hopes to major in neuroscience and one day go to medical school.

Natasha Zelinska with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her husband, and their 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack.

Natasha Zelinska with her teacher Bethany Lambert and her husband, and their 5-year-old triplets, Whit, Tate and Mack. (Family photo)

Naturally, she worries about family back in Ukraine.

"They are in a dangerous area. I would not say they are OK, but they are doing the best they can."

This Christmas, Natasha is part of "the crew" at the Lambert’s home, where the triplets have taken her not as a visitor, but as their sister. 