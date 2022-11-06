Walker, Warnock campaign full steam ahead across state

Senate candidate Herschel Walker was hoping to benefit from the game day energy in Athens ahead of the University of Georgia's triumphant matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Meanwhile, Senator Raphael Warnock, his democratic challenger, spent his day on a tour bus across the state trying to get voters out to the polls.

"This is where I started. This is where I started, I remember coming to my first meeting with Coach Dooley, and he said you know guys, we stay together," Walker said.

Herschel Walker was back in his old stomping grounds near UGA's campus Saturday afternoon ahead of the big game for the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium. He was adamant with his supporters that his democratic opponent would 'drop the ball'.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker visits his 'old stomping grounds' in Athens, Ga. ahead of election day. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's time for him to go because he's that C-Team that we don't want to play in Georgia against Tennessee. We don't want to see that team. We want the A-Team," he said.

Man holds a "Dawgs for Herschel" sign during a campaign stop near University of Georgia's campus in Athens, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Meanwhile, Sen. Raphael Warnock hit Walker back at a campaign stop in Snellville. He said he was ‘unfit’ to hold office.

"You can't just roll up out of bed one morning and decide to be a United States senator. You have to know some stuff to do this job. You have to know the people," Warnock said.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at a podium during a bus tour across Georgia to get voters out to the polls. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

With all eyes now set on Tuesday, recent polls have suggested that Warnock's lead has shrunk, and the race is now a toss-up. It could be headed for a runoff.

"If you haven't voted, get out and vote," Walker told the crowd. "If your friends haven't voted, tell them to get out and vote. Tell them to make 10 friends and get out and vote. If you don't have no friends, make some friends."

"You've got three more days before we bring this across the finish line," said Walker. "Giving me the honor of representing you six year, are you ready to win this election?"