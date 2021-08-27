Herschel Walker first interview: 'I have the left and the right against me'

Herschel Walker is publicly making his case for running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

While his name is synonymous with the glory days of University of Georgia football Herschel Walker makes his case, in his first interview on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, for why he's running for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.

"I’ve always been a fighter. I’m not perfect. No one is perfect. But I can tell you if I say I’m gonna do it I’m a guy that’s going to be honest. I’m not going to tell you something I don’t know, I can’t do," said Walker.

He's already stiff-arming criticism about his roots in this state.

He has been living in the state of Texas for the last several years and only recently established residency back in Georgia.

"I think the people have made a mistake by saying I’m not a Georgian. I always talked about Georgia. I lived in Georgia. I don’t care what they say," Walker said.

Those naysayers include opponents in his own party.

Senate candidate and Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black responded in a Twitter video to Walker's run with this informal invite:

"Really there wouldn’t be a better place than Perry (Georgia) this Saturday. Eighth district fish fry. We need to have this discussion about the future of our country," said Black.

Latham Saddler, also hoping to win the Republican primary, fired back in a statement about Walker's run saying: "This campaign isn't about the glories of yesterday; it's about our nation's future."

Kelvin King is also a candidate hoping to win the Republican nomination.

It's already shaping up to be a must-watch primary when voters cast their ballots in May.

"Right now I have the left and the right against me right now," said Walker. "This is not about a Republican or Democrat this is about the people of Georgia. I think you gotta get out and see the people, let the people know who you are, let the people know what you can do for this state."

Walker says as a conservative he plans to represent every Georgian if elected to office and bring people together.

