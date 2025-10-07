Herschel Walker confirmed by Senate as next U.S. Ambassador to Bahamas

article

The Brief The U.S. Senate confirmed Herschel Walker as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, filling a 15-year vacancy. Walker’s nomination, advanced under a Senate resolution, was originally made by former President Donald Trump in December. During his confirmation hearing, Walker highlighted the need for U.S. engagement in the Caribbean amid rising Chinese influence.



Georgia Bulldogs Heisman Trophy winner, businessman, and former U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has another thing to add to his resume: ambassador.

Ambassador Herschel Walker

What we know:

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Herschel Walker of Georgia to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, filling a post that has been vacant for nearly 15 years.

Walker’s confirmation appears in the congressional record under "Calendar Number 394: Herschel Walker, of Georgia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."

Herschel Walker: From Heisman to ambassador

Timeline:

The former football star and 2022 Republican Senate candidate was nominated by President Donald Trump in December. Trump praised Walker at the time as "a successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner."

Walker’s nomination advanced this week under a Senate resolution that allowed multiple confirmations to move forward quickly. The Bahamas has not had a full U.S. ambassador since 2011, operating instead under a chargé d’affaires.

During his confirmation hearing, Walker emphasized the importance of U.S. engagement in the Caribbean and voiced concern about growing Chinese influence in the region.

Walker, who gained national fame as a Heisman Trophy–winning running back for the University of Georgia and later played in the NFL, has since built a career as a businessman and political figure.

Nassau touchdown

What's next:

With his Senate confirmation complete, Walker will be sworn in before formally assuming his diplomatic post in Nassau.