Henry police seek assault victim in Ellenwood case, ask public for help

article

The Brief Henry County Police Department is trying to locate a woman assaulted in Ellenwood on April 30. Investigators said the woman was attacked by an unknown man and left injured near Anvil Block Road. Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.



Henry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who investigators say was physically assaulted in Ellenwood late last month.

What we know:

Police said the assault happened around 3:17 a.m. April 30 near Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Investigators said an unknown man assaulted the woman and left her injured in the area.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. However, detectives said several attempts to locate the woman afterward have been unsuccessful.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the assault or the victim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be submitted by text to 770-220-7009.