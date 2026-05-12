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Henry police seek assault victim in Ellenwood case, ask public for help

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 12, 2026 7:35am EDT
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Source: Henry County Police Department

The Brief

    • Henry County Police Department is trying to locate a woman assaulted in Ellenwood on April 30.
    • Investigators said the woman was attacked by an unknown man and left injured near Anvil Block Road.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who investigators say was physically assaulted in Ellenwood late last month.

What we know:

Police said the assault happened around 3:17 a.m. April 30 near Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Investigators said an unknown man assaulted the woman and left her injured in the area.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. However, detectives said several attempts to locate the woman afterward have been unsuccessful.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the assault or the victim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be submitted by text to 770-220-7009.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a post on social media by the Henry County Police Department. 

Henry CountyCrime and Public Safety