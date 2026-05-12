Henry police seek assault victim in Ellenwood case, ask public for help
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who investigators say was physically assaulted in Ellenwood late last month.
What we know:
Police said the assault happened around 3:17 a.m. April 30 near Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Investigators said an unknown man assaulted the woman and left her injured in the area.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. However, detectives said several attempts to locate the woman afterward have been unsuccessful.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the assault or the victim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be submitted by text to 770-220-7009.