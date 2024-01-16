Runaway bull taken down after attacks in Henry County

Newly released video shows the Henry County police response to a wild bull that attacked several people. Police, animal control and even a few local cowboys responded to the dangerous animal on the loose, back on Dec. 29.

A FOX 5 viewer said the animal attacked her sister, her kids, and her niece. Two of them were knocked unconscious while they were outside an apartment complex. She says it has been an extremely difficult experience mentally for them, but none of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The bull ended up leaving that area and resting in a backyard about three miles away. There, police body camera footage shows several brave residents try to wrangle the animal. One of the men in the video says he tried getting close, but the animal charged him.

A Henry County Police report says a decision was made to put the animal down.

"If it was the woods, it would be a different story, but it hurt three people. It's non-negotiable," a responder in the video could be heard saying.

The animal was shot and killed in the yard.