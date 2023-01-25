Police: Suspects rob Little Caesars, other Stockbridge businesses

article

Henry County police are searching for three suspects they believe were involved in robbing a Little Caesars pizza shop in Stockbridge before burglarizing two other businesses in the area.

Officers said two of the suspects smashed the front door to the pizzeria located at 1920 Hudson Bridge Road and stole the safe while a third suspect, not pictured, stayed outside.

The trio then robbed two other businesses in the area before fleeing in a white sedan, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Det. R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch line at 770-957-9121.