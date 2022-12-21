Unidentified man wanted in Henry County sexual battery

article

The Henry County police are searching for a man who has been accused of involvement in a case of sexual battery at a Waffle House restaurant in Stockbridge.

Police say on Monday around 1:45 p.m., the man photographed by surveillance inappropriately touched a female at the restaurant located on 5005 Highway 155 N.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or provide more information in the case should call 770-288-7755. Authorities are looking for any tips, videos or photos that could help.