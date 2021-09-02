Search for suspect places 3 Henry County schools on lockdown

Three Henry County schools are on lockdown while deputies investigate a suspicious individual in the area.

Officials tell FOX 5 the suspect was spotted by an unnamed driver on Moseley Drive Friday around noon.

As a matter of precaution, Woodland High School, Woodland Middle School, and Woodland Elementary school have been placed on lockdown. Deputies say all students and staff are safe at this time.

The unidentified suspect is described as a bearded man who is around 6 feet tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He is wearing gray shorts and no shoes or shirt.

Authorities are asking residents to be cautious as they continue their search for the suspect.

While the lockdown is in effect, police have blocked off the area. Parents are not able to come to the school until the lockdown has ended.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.