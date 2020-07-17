Henry County Schools delay school start, followed by online-only classes

School leaders in Henry County say students will begin the 2020-2021 school year later than normal, but when they do classes will be completely online.

The start of the school year is set for August 17, a two week delayed start from the originally planned date, according to Henry County School officials.

The virtual learning will then begin and last indefinitely until school officials determine it is safe for staff and students to return to in-person instruction.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said:

“We had been planning all along for two different scenarios to start the school year. We want to thank everyone for their completion of the learning option selection from July 8 through today, because it was our sincere hope to be able to provide an option under our Scenario 1 that allowed families the choice of returning to our campuses if they felt comfortable doing so. We know that kids learn best inside a traditional classroom. However, after extensive preparations,conversations, and reviewing the data and feedback from families and employees, we will be utilizing our Scenario 2 that articulated a virtual start to the school year for all families."

Advertisement

Several other metro Atlanta school districts have recently announced plans for remote learning beginning in August, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County, and Fulton County.

Meanwhile, the Gwinnett County School board stood by its plan to return to in-person classes on August 12.

Henry County families are asking to check the school district's Back-to-School webpage for the latest updates.