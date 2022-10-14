Man pleads guilty to molesting teen during Henry County sleepover

A 33-year-old Henry County man was sentenced on Friday for giving two young teenage girls alcohol and then molesting one of them during a sleepover.

Andrew Bartles plead guilty before Clayton County Superior Court Judge Robert Mack on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Bartles told the court he gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas in May 2020. He then inappropriately touched one of the girls instructing her on anatomy of her genitalia.

McDonough police discovered margarita mix, tequila, and cups that the child described to investigators.

As part of his plea deal, Bartles was sentenced to 25 years with 10 years to serve in prison without the possibility of parole or early release. He must also register as a sex offender.