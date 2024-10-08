Henry County elections director resigns after internal review finds 'infractions'

article

The Henry County elections director has resigned after officials say they found "several infractions" and "administrative errors" before Election Day.

The county manager announced the resignation of Elections Director Ameika Banks on Monday afternoon.

Banks had served as the elections director for several years before her resignation.

According to the county, an internal review identified multiple procedure mistakes, leading to Banks' resignation. Details about the errors were not released, but officials say the issues have not impacted any election's outcome.

Despite the lack of impact, the county said the issues "prompted a necessary legislative change to restore confidence in the office."

During the leadership transition, Assistant Elections Director Leigh Phillips will serve as interim director.

"We want to assure the public that despite the recent challenges, Henry County’s commitment to upholding a fair, transparent and secure election process remains unwavering," said County Manager Cheri Matthews. "I am confident that our Elections Board and their interim leadership team is well-equipped to guide Henry County through this transition."

The county says it is fully committed to emphasizing reinforcing training for election workers and ensuring adherence to state and local election law to boost voter confidence.

By law, the senior judge of the Superior Court of the Flint Judicial Circuit upon recommendation by the grand jury of Henry County will select the next elections director.