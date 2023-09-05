Help FOX 5 Mae on International Day of Charity

Today is the International Day of Charity. It is observed annual on the 5th of September to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Mother Teresa.

If you are looking for a worthy cause to help, we have a suggestion.

As you probably know, FOX 5 Atlanta supports the nonprofit group, Canine Assistants and is fostering a future service animal.

Mae will eventually become a working dog and Canine Assistants could use your help along the way.

In total, it costs about $35,000 to raise a service dog from birth to graduation.

If you'd like to donate to Mae's journey, you can do that on her campaign page.