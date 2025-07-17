Helen firefighters rescue 7 tubers trapped in the Chattahoochee River

article

The quick response by police officers and firefighters in Helen helped rescue a group of tubers trapped in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.

Authorities say the crews braved the swift current to ensure everyone got to land safely.

What we know:

The Helen Fire Department said that members of their agency, the Helen Police Department and White County EMS were called to Escowee Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible river rescue.

According to officials, the river levels had risen rapidly due to an afternoon rainstorm and seven tubers had become trapped on some rocks in the middle of the river.

Fire crews quickly deployed water and rope rescue equipment to safely remove all seven people from the river without any injuries.

What they're saying:

"Great team work from all personnel and agencies involved," the Helen Fire Department wrote on Facebook.