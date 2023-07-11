Heirloom Donuts recovers from fire with new Peachtree City shop

The last time we spent a morning with the team behind Heirloom Donuts, it was May 2020 and the owners were doing "donut drops" throughout the community to lift spirits during the pandemic. We also got to check out Heirloom Market Co., the boutique shopping experience located in the same building.

Then, last year, everything changed.

Heirloom’s flagship location in Sharpsburg was gutted by a fire last September, devastating to business owners Justin and Laura Gibson and the surrounding community. Though the 100-year-old building was destroyed by the fire, the Gibsons now operate the market and donut shop out of The Avenue at Peachtree City (in addition to a donut shop in Newnan and an upcoming location in LaGrange).

The market features handmade goods from dozens of local artisans, including jewelry, accessories, and baby toys. And then…there are the donuts! That’s what we focused on this morning, hanging out with the team and taste-testing customers favorites including Cookies and Cream, The Sweet Pig (with bacon, of course), and Strawberry Iced.

Heirloom Donuts at The Avenue at Peachtree City is located at 403 City Circle, Suite 1630, and regular hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The market is located nearby at 240 City Circle, Suite 1100, and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

We couldn’t wait to catch up with the Gibsons and check out the new location — click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning in Peachtree City!