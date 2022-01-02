Heavy rains causes partial road collapse in Stonecrest

article

The heavy rain that passed through north Georgia over the past few days caused a portion of a road to collapse in DeKalb County Sunday.

According to county officials, Zinzendorf Drive, near Herrenhut Road in Stonecrest was damaged and partially collapsed. Repair crews responded to the scene and worked to stabilize the road until permanent repairs are made.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

Flooding caused problems on Atlanta interstates, forcing the closure of all lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound past Columbia Drive on Sunday. Two of four southbound lanes on I-75 closed for flooding at West Paces Ferry Road.

HEAVY RAIN, FLOODING AFFECTS TRAFFIC ON ATLANTA HIGHWAYS

Areas north of I-20 and west of I-85 saw more than 2 inches of rain Sunday morning.

