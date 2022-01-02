Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:05 AM EST until TUE 11:31 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:13 PM EST until SUN 11:15 PM EST, Irwin County

Heavy rains causes partial road collapse in Stonecrest

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29PM
Stonecrest
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The heavy rain that passed through north Georgia over the past few days caused a portion of a road to collapse in DeKalb County Sunday.

According to county officials, Zinzendorf Drive, near Herrenhut Road in Stonecrest was damaged and partially collapsed. Repair crews responded to the scene and worked to stabilize the road until permanent repairs are made.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

Flooding caused problems on Atlanta interstates, forcing the closure of all lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound past Columbia Drive on Sunday. Two of four southbound lanes on I-75 closed for flooding at West Paces Ferry Road.

HEAVY RAIN, FLOODING AFFECTS TRAFFIC ON ATLANTA HIGHWAYS

Areas north of I-20 and west of I-85 saw more than 2 inches of rain Sunday morning.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE