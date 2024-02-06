Police chase in Chamblee ends with crash in Brookhaven; search continues for suspect

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Heavy police presence on Lanier Drive in Brookhaven (FOX 5 Atlanta).

A police chase that started in Chamblee ended in Brookhaven, but the suspect is still on the run, authorities told FOX 5.

According to Brookhaven Police, the Chamblee Police Department was involved in a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash on Peachtree Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road. The driver of that vehicle took off on foot.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where at least 8 law enforcement vehicles were visible, along with an SUV that appeared to have damage to its front windshield.

The Brookhaven Police Department stated its officers were assisting Chamblee Police with search efforts in an attempt to locate the driver.

It's unclear what led up to the chase.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.