Heavy police presence in NW Atlanta linked to stolen vehicle, aggravated assault
ATLANTA - A heavy police presence was observed early Monday morning near the intersection of Lindsay Street and Neal Street, just one block from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
According to Atlanta police, officers were searching for possible suspects related to a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police told FOX 5 Atlanta they had one suspect in custody and were looking for at least two additional individuals.
What we don't know:
At this time, no other information has been provided. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.