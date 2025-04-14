Heavy police presence in NW Atlanta linked to stolen vehicle, aggravated assault

article

The Brief Atlanta police responded to Lindsay Street and Neal Street early Monday while searching for suspects in a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault case. One person was taken into custody; at least two more suspects are being sought. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released additional details.



A heavy police presence was observed early Monday morning near the intersection of Lindsay Street and Neal Street, just one block from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, officers were searching for possible suspects related to a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta they had one suspect in custody and were looking for at least two additional individuals.

What we don't know:

At this time, no other information has been provided. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.