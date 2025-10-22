SWAT standoff, heavy police presence near Booker T. Washington High School

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Atlanta police search for a gunman in the area near Booker T. Washington High School and surrounding neighborhoods in Atlanta on the evening of Oct. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

A SWAT situation is developing near Booker T. High School on Wednesday evening.

The scene spans from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to the high school and includes Morris Brown College and surroding neighborhoods.

What we know:

Officers were first called to the Texaco gas station at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 6:15 p.m.

The area later expanded their response to the area around Booker T. Washington High School.

Police activity also extended to nearby Morris Brown College and surrounding homes as units secured the area and moved people to safety.

K-9 officers and the aerial unit were brought in as part of the response.

At around 8 p.m., police officers moved everyone from the area surrounding a home along Newcastle Street NW near Beckwith Street SW. Police told FOX 5 the SWAT team was being brought in.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether officers were directly fired upon or returned fire.

Atlanta police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was struck.

Atlanta police respond to reports of gunfire and search for a possible suspect near Booker T. Washington High School in northwest Atlanta on the evening of Oct. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

Authorities have not said whether a suspect has been identified or located.

It remains unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.