Light snowfall, flurries surprises many in North Georgia Thursday morning

The Brief Light snowfall was reported in Cleveland and Gainesville early Thursday morning, with minor accumulation on trees and grass. The snow showers are not expected to be widespread or long-lasting as the system moves through the region. While the snow remains limited to the northeast, the entire area is facing very cold temperatures and high winds.



It has been a chilly and unusually scenic Thursday morning for residents in the High Country as early morning snow showers dusted parts of northeast Georgia. While much of the region remains dry, viewers in Cleveland and Gainesville captured video of light snow beginning to accumulate on grassy surfaces and tree branches.

Check comments of Facebook post for more videos/photos from around North Georgia.

What we know:

The wintry activity has been concentrated primarily in North Carolina, but a few far northeastern Georgia counties managed to catch the tail end of the system. FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists been tracking the light flurries since before dawn, providing a brief "winter wonderland" aesthetic for those in the higher elevations.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, the snow won't stick around for long, as the system is neither widespread nor expected to produce significant accumulation. For the rest of North Georgia, the story remains focused on the biting cold and blustery winds that have settled in for the day.