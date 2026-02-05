GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk to retire from Congress after a decade

article

The Brief Loudermilk is retiring after five terms in the House and previous service in the Georgia state legislature. Four of Georgia’s nine Republican-held House seats will change hands this year due to retirements or Senate runs. Loudermilk will be remembered for his efforts to discredit the Jan. 6 committee and his leadership of the GOP-led counter-investigation.



U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection this year, ending a decade-long tenure in Congress that began in 2015.

What we know:

Loudermilk, 62, currently represents Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold northwest of Atlanta. His departure adds to a significant exodus of Georgia incumbents; he is the fourth Republican in the state’s delegation to vacate their seat this cycle, following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation and Senate bids by Buddy Carter and Mike Collins.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Loudermilk characterized his time in Washington as "a service, not a career," noting that he wants to spend "more dedicated time" with his family. He expressed gratitude for the support in his district but stated it is time to serve his community in other ways.

Meanwhile, Loudermilk has remained a polarizing figure regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot; he recently called for investigations into former Rep. Liz Cheney, while critics previously scrutinized him for giving a Capitol tour the day before the riot—a move he dismissed as a "smear campaign."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear who will emerge as the frontrunner to replace Loudermilk in the 11th District. Given the district’s strong Republican lean—ranked as the fifth-most conservative GOP-held seat in the state—a crowded primary is expected. Additionally, it remains to be seen how his departure will affect the ongoing work of the subcommittee he leads, which is tasked with investigating the previous Jan. 6 committee’s findings.

What's next:

With the seat now open, the filing deadline will trigger a scramble for both Republican and Democratic candidates. The 11th District, which covers Bartow, Gordon, and Pickens counties along with parts of Cherokee and Cobb, will be a key race to watch during the upcoming primary. Loudermilk will serve out the remainder of his current term before officially stepping down in January 2027.