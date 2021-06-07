Heating up summer at Buford’s new Andretti Indoor Karting

The heat is on — both outdoors and on the newest indoor karting track in metro Atlanta. And if your family is ready to burn some rubber this summer, there’s no better place than a facility named after one of racing’s most powerful dynasties.

The Good Day Atlanta team spent the morning at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Buford, which just celebrated its grand opening in May. This is the company’s sixth location nationwide and second here in Georgia, joining Marietta on the list of locations offering indoor electric karting and games including virtual reality experiences, bowling, and more than 100 arcade favorites.

This latest addition to the Andretti empire is located at mixed-use development The Exchange at Gwinnett, on Buford Drive right off of Interstate 85 and next door to Top Golf. Along with the fun and games, staffers at the Buford location say they’ve got more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, available for birthday parties, corporate events, and other gatherings.

Now, let’s talk about the racing for a minute. Karting at Buford means driving in the BIZ KART Ecovolt GT, an electric vehicle that staffers say provides instant speed; BIZ electric junior karts are also available for "junior" racers and Mini Mario karts are lined up and ready to go for future champs aged 4 to 7 years old. Pricing and racing restrictions may be viewed by clicking here.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 300, in Buford; current hours are 10 a.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Of course, we were ready to go for some new speed records on the track (SPOILER ALERT: It didn't happen!) -- click the video player to check out our morning getting in some laps at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games!

