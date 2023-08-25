Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for North Georgia before cooler temps, rain return

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:39AM
Severe Weather
Friday morning weather forecast

We're cranking up the heat even higher Friday and Saturday with possibly record-breaking temperatures. Thankfully, there's relief in sight next week.

ATLANTA - It's going to be hot again Friday and Saturday in North Georgia.

Not only that, it will also be humid. That means it's going to be pretty uncomfortable outside.

The expected high temperature for Friday and Saturday is 98 degrees. It will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly sunny on Saturday. When you factor in the humidity, the feel-like temperature is 106 degrees. As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of North Georgia until 8 p.m. Sunday.

But not only is it hot, ozone levels are also at an unhealthy level. So, there's also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect again for today for the metro Atlanta area.

ALL WEATHER ALERTS 

As a result, the City of Atlanta is opening a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. The cooling center is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE. 

The good news is that temperatures are going to start dropping on Sunday.

Sunday's high temp is 94. Better yet, Monday's high temp is expected to be 87. And even better, Tuesday's high temp is expected to be 80 degrees!

Of course, the temps are dropping because of a storm front moving in, and we're expecting PM thunderstorms on Monday; scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday; AM showers on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday. 