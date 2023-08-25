Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for North Georgia before cooler temps, rain return

It's going to be hot again Friday and Saturday in North Georgia.

Not only that, it will also be humid. That means it's going to be pretty uncomfortable outside.

The expected high temperature for Friday and Saturday is 98 degrees. It will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly sunny on Saturday. When you factor in the humidity, the feel-like temperature is 106 degrees. As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of North Georgia until 8 p.m. Sunday.

But not only is it hot, ozone levels are also at an unhealthy level. So, there's also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect again for today for the metro Atlanta area.

As a result, the City of Atlanta is opening a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. The cooling center is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE.

The good news is that temperatures are going to start dropping on Sunday.

Sunday's high temp is 94. Better yet, Monday's high temp is expected to be 87. And even better, Tuesday's high temp is expected to be 80 degrees!

Of course, the temps are dropping because of a storm front moving in, and we're expecting PM thunderstorms on Monday; scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday; AM showers on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday.