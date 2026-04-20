Hazmat spill blocks I-75 South lanes near Delk Road

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The Brief Marietta and Cobb County fire crews are at a hazmat scene on I-75 South near Delk Road after a truck's load shifted and leaked. No injuries were reported and the leak was contained, though four southbound lanes were closed during the cleanup. Officials expect to have all lanes of the interstate reopened by Monday afternoon.



Marietta and Cobb County fire crews are working to clear a hazardous materials leak on I-75 South near Delk Road that blocked several lanes of traffic Monday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews from Marietta and Cobb County, along with state partners, responded to a hazardous materials incident on I-75 South near the Delk Road overpass. The incident started around 11:40 a.m. when a traffic mishap caused a commercial truck's load to shift, breaking open a container. The driver immediately pulled onto the shoulder and called for help.

While some of the product leaked out, fire officials say it was caught in emergency containment and did not damage the environment. No one in the public or the fire department was hurt.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews clean up a hazmat spill on I-75 S near Delk Road. (SKYFOX 5)

By the numbers:

Four lanes of I-75 South were closed immediately while crews worked on the spill. Three other southbound lanes remained open to keep traffic moving.

What's next:

Private cleanup crews and emergency teams are finishing their work at the scene. Officials plan to have all lanes of the interstate open within the hour.