Hawks open 2025-26 season tonight at State Farm Arena

The Brief Hawks open the 2025–26 season tonight against the Raptors at State Farm Arena. 2 Chainz leads player intros; Quavo performs at halftime. Fans get free black T-shirts and access to new Hawks Rewards perks.



The Atlanta Hawks are kicking off their 2025–26 regular season Tuesday night at State Farm Arena — and fans are in for a treat before the team even takes the court.

What we know:

Crews spent the morning making final preparations inside the arena, with 17,000 black T-shirts already draped over seats for fans attending tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Tickets remain available, starting at about $30 on StubHub, while courtside seats are going for around $2,000.

This year’s home opener will feature plenty of excitement beyond basketball. Rapper 2 Chainz will lead player introductions, and Quavo will perform at halftime. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch the show and explore the new Hawks Rewards presented by Chase program, which lets fans unlock experiences like courtside access, postgame free throws, and meet-and-greets with players and celebrities.

The Hawks enter the season with several new faces — including Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard — joining a youthful core aiming for a deeper playoff run. Head coach Quin Snyder said the team’s focus is on building its own identity.

"This team has to develop its own identity," Snyder said. "The past is the past. For this group to really stay firmly in the present is really important."

What's next:

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.