Hawks, Knicks set for Game 3 showdown in Atlanta

The Brief Hawks host Knicks in Game 3 Thursday night with series tied 1-1. Sold-out State Farm Arena will feature performances and fan giveaways. Team says defense will be key as Atlanta looks to take control at home.



The Atlanta Hawks are back on their home floor Thursday night, taking on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round playoff series at State Farm Arena.

What we know:

The series sits even at one game apiece after Atlanta pulled out a narrow 107-106 win in New York earlier this week. With the matchup shifting to Atlanta, tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the Hawks look to capitalize on the energy of a home crowd.

Players say defensive intensity will play a major role, stressing the need for key stops to maintain momentum against a tough Knicks squad.

Fans are expected to pack the arena, with the game officially sold out. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets could still be available. Those in attendance will also receive a complimentary red 2026 playoff T-shirt while supplies last.

Off the court, the organization is creating a high-energy atmosphere with entertainment throughout the night. Soulja Boy is scheduled to perform at halftime, while Pastor Troy will appear during a break in the action. Mike Clark Jr. is set to deliver the national anthem before the game begins.

Special concession offerings will also be available, including themed items like chicken ribs, a loaded chicken quesadilla and a chocolate-dipped pretzel, adding to the playoff atmosphere inside the arena.

What's next:

Game 4 of the series is set for Saturday in Atlanta.