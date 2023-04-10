New mixed-income residential community opens in Southeast Atlanta

article

The ribbon has been cut and applications are now being accepted at a brand new 84-unit mixed-income residential community in Southeast Atlanta.

Mayor Andre Dickens was among the crowd at 57 Hardwick Street overseeing the grand opening of Haven at South Atlanta.

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available. 71 of them are restricted to new residents with the following income levels:

2 people: $40,594 - $46,320

3 people: $40,594 - $52,080

4 person: $40,594 - $57,840

As of April 10, the floorplans were listed at the following rates:

1 Bed: $806 - $1,250

2 Bed: $967 - $1,450

3 Bed: $1,107 - $1,650

The community was developed by Pennrose, a company whose mission is to create affordable housing for families, according to its website. On this particular project, the teamed up with Focused Community Strategies, an Atlanta-based non-profit that specializes in accessible designs.

Accessible units feature a lowered door knocker/peephole, lowered cabinets & countertops with open space next to range & under sink, LVT flooring throughout the unit, tile flooring in bathrooms with roll-in showers for curb-free entry, sliding shower heads in tubs & showers, front electronic controls on self-cleaning ranges, lowered shelving in all closets, and wheelchair clearances at all doors & accessible routes throughout the unit.

The apartments are also pet-friendly, include a washer and dryer in-unit, modern kitchen appliances and central A/C.

"Haven is the largest development in South Atlanta right now – it's a big change," said Jim Wehner, president at Focused Community Strategies. "Change can be uncomfortable, since it innately disrupts the status quo to which we've grown accustomed. With Haven, we are glad to be disrupting the status quo by adding 84 homes for neighbors and creating intentional space for them to connect deeply with one another. Our hope is that the bonds formed at Haven will strengthen our entire South Atlanta community, even our city. Change can be disruptive, but it can also bring some beautiful results."

For a look at the community's amenities and how to apply for an apartment, click here.