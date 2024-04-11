Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Harwell Road near Interstate 285.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have yet to identify the man or determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.