Hartsfield-Jackson named 2nd best airport for foodies in the world

Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport isn't just the world's busiest airport, it's also one of the best to sit down and grab a bite.

A new survey from Betway's Airport Catering Index says the Atlanta airport is the second-best airport in the world for foodies,

The survey looked at nearly 50 of the world's busiest airports and examined them on factors including the number of restaurants, available types of cuisines, average Google reviews, number of instagram tags, and the number of places to chow down per 1,000 passengers flying the friendly skies.

After crunching the numbers, the researchers determined Atlanta's airport is one that it may be worth sitting down and getting a bite if you arrive at your flight early.

Hartsfield-Jackson took silver, just coming short of Singapore Changi Airport, which grabbed the top spot.

According to the survey, Atlanta's airport has 121 restaurants with 38 cuisines and a Google score of 3.2 out of 5.

Other U.S. airports on the list include Chicago's O'Hare International Airport at No. 4, and Orlando International Airport rounding out the list at No. 5.