Hartsfield-Jackson airport sets post-pandemic passenger record in 2023

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport set a new post-pandemic record with 104.7 million passengers in 2023, according to the airport.

Passenger numbers increased by 10.9 million over 2022, an increase of 11.7%. ATL’s highest passenger volume occurred in 2019, with over 110 million passengers traveling through the airport. In 2023, aircraft operations grew by 7.1%, reaching a total of 775,818 takeoffs and landings.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens commended the Airport's achievements. "Hartsfield-Jackson's stellar performance in 2023 is a testament to our city's resilience and the Airport's pivotal role in the economic recovery," he said. "Our continued growth in passenger and aircraft operations showcases Atlanta's strength as a global transportation hub. We celebrate these accomplishments and look ahead to an even brighter future for the gold standard of airports."

Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari expressed his appreciation for the ATL team's dedication. "The resilience shown by our team amid unprecedented challenges has fueled ATL's success in 2023," he said. "We are immensely proud of our accomplishments and look forward to building on this momentum for an even more successful 2024."

Monthly figures for December 2023 underscored these positive trends with a 9.7% increase in passenger traffic and an 8.52% rise in aircraft operations compared to the previous December.