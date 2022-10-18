Atlanta's airport moves cell phone lot overnight

article

A big change happened overnight for people who pick up passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Early Tuesday morning, crews moved the Atlanta airport's cell phone lot from its current location at South Terminal Parkway to a more centralized location.

Officials say the move will make the lot more easily accessible for passengers using both the North and South Terminal entrances.

Signs will be posted throughout the airport to guide drivers to the new location.

You can find more specific instruction about how to get to the lot below:

From Interstate 85 North:

Take Domestic Terminal Exit

At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive

Follow signs to Cell Phone Lot



From I-85 South:

Take Domestic Terminal Exit

Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center

At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Cell Phone Lot



From Camp Creek Parkway:

Take Atlanta Airport Exit

Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center

At Intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Cell Phone Lot