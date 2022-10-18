Atlanta's airport moves cell phone lot overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Putnam County, Upson County
10
Freeze Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Polk County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Atlanta's airport moves cell phone lot overnight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A big change happened overnight for people who pick up passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Early Tuesday morning, crews moved the Atlanta airport's cell phone lot from its current location at South Terminal Parkway to a more centralized location.

Officials say the move will make the lot more easily accessible for passengers using both the North and South Terminal entrances.

Signs will be posted throughout the airport to guide drivers to the new location.

You can find more specific instruction about how to get to the lot below:

From Interstate 85 North:
Take Domestic Terminal Exit
At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive
Follow signs to Cell Phone Lot

From I-85 South:
Take Domestic Terminal Exit
Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center
At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Cell Phone Lot

From Camp Creek Parkway:
Take Atlanta Airport Exit
Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center
At Intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to Cell Phone Lot