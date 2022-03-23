Hart County commissioner, son charged child cruelty, aggravated assault

A northeast Georgia county commissioner and his adult son were both arrested after deputies said they armed themselves and beat someone during a domestic disturbance at a home in Hartwell.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 64-year-old Ricky Carter and his son, 34-year-old Jake Carter, were holding guns when investigators went on Saturday to a home on Lavonia Highway in Hartwell after receiving a report of a fight.

Deputies saw a young girl who indicated the fifth was happening behind the house. Deputies found a man who appeared to be "beaten significantly." Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital.

Investigators said an argument over property led to the violence.

Jake Carter was arrested at the time of the incident. Commissioner Ricky Carter was arrested three days later.

Ricky Carter faces aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of cruelty to children. Jake Carter was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats and three counts of cruelty to children.

Ricky Carter was elected to the Hart County Board of Commissioners in 2012.

