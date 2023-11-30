Harmony behind bars: ‘Contraband’ inmates serenade seniors at Coweta County holiday feast

A special holiday meal for seniors in Coweta County thanks to local leaders and a group paying their debt to society. It included Christmas and pop music from a group called Contraband, four inmates paying their debt to society one ballad at a time.

It was the Coweta County Senior Service holiday meal, a two-day event that fed over 650 seniors.

The event brings together county leaders, law enforcement, firefighters, prison staff and state inmates from the Coweta Prison.

"Coweta County Prison is a work camp here in Coweta County. We house state inmates in minimum and medium security. We go out and work details on the street, rights-of-way and paving and general construction throughout the county," said Warden Larry Clifton.

Contraband was the warden’s idea. He bought the instruments and put the boys together for playing prison functions. Now, their talents have taken them outside the prison walls to other Coweta County functions.

"They love to come out. They practice hard. Seven days a week. They come up and practice a couple of hours a night and learn new songs," Clifton said.

The inmates prepare the meals at the prison. The county government holds the lunch at the Coweta Fairgrounds.

For some of these inmates, they say it’s their first-ever experience giving back to their community, and they’re taking the right road is appreciated by the seniors.

"I think it’s great. You know they are people just like us. They are just having to do time for some illegal stuff, but they are just like us," said Robert Bridges, a Coweta County resident.

The cool thing about the lunch is it is an effort by the inmates, county government leaders, law enforcement and firefighters to show their appreciation to the seniors.

What’s next for Contraband? The warden says for now they are allowed to play only Coweta County government-sponsored events outside the prison walls.