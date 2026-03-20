Haralson window contractor charged with fraud

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The Brief A window contractor, identified as Dusten Rutledge, is in custody after allegedly using a client's banking information to forge a second, larger check months after being paid for a job. Rutledge is facing felony charges in Haralson County and is currently under investigation in Alabama after a second victim was identified. Investigators say a $1,750 check written in May 2025 was used as a template to create a fraudulent $2,000 check passed in December.



The Haralson County Sheriff's Office says a window contractor was arrested after forging a check using a client's banking information.

What we know:

Deputies said Dusten Rutledge was originally hired to complete a window job. The client paid Rutledge with a check for $1,750 on May 5, 2025. However, nearly a year later, on March 5, 2026, that same client was notified of fraudulent activity on his account.

According to deputies, a second check had been passed using the victim's account information and the exact same check number as the one written to Rutledge. This second check, dated December 12, 2025, was made out for $2,000 to an individual in Alabama.

Lt. Jason Bowman traveled to Alabama to interview the person named on the check. Investigators say she not only recognized Rutledge but confirmed he had worked around her home as well.

The Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit arrested Rutledge this week. He now faces charges of felony identity fraud and financial fraud. Authorities confirmed he is also being investigated for similar activity in Alabama.

What they're saying:

Sheriff's officials say the moral of the story is to hire reputable workers and stay vigilant by checking your accounts regularly—even a year after a transaction.