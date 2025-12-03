Haralson County man gets life without parole for rape and child molestation

article

The Brief Daniel received life without parole plus 50 years after being convicted of rape, incest and child molestation. The 2021 investigation began when deputies responded to a juvenile sexual assault report at a hospital. Sheriff Williams praised prosecutors and investigators, saying the goal is to protect children and secure justice for victims.



A Haralson County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for rape and child molestation.

What we know:

Tyrone Daniel was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 50 years in prison.

The sentence comes after Daniel was found guilty of rape, incest and child molestation on Sept. 19 in Haralson County Superior Court.

Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Daniel to life on the rape and child molestation verdict, with an additional 50 years for the incest count.

The case was launched in 2021 when Haralson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Bowman was called to investigate a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile who had been taken to a hospital. It eventually led to the arrest of Daniel.

What they're saying:

"I appreciate the effort put into the trial, conviction and sentencing by Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert Peterkin and Assistant District Attorney Jason Jones," stated Sheriff Stacy Williams in a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. "I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of Sgt. Jason Bowman, who worked on this case diligently. Our goal is to protect children, and if a child is harmed, our next goal is to get justice for them. I hope that this sentence brings some measure of justice for this brave young victim."

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if Daniel would appeal the sentence or verdict.