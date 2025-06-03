Haralson County man arrested for child sexual exploitation following GBI cybertip

article

The Brief Bradley Curtis Kingsley was arrested on multiple felony charges related to child sexual exploitation after a cybertip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigator Nicole Wilson identified Kingsley through the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children system and executed a search warrant, finding active child sexual abuse material and hidden electronic storage devices. Sheriff Stacy Williams emphasized the priority of protecting children and praised the work of Investigator Wilson and the assistance from Deputy Melinda Flood and K-9 Maxim in the investigation.



A 63-year-old Haralson County man has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, following an investigation that began with a cybertip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Bradley Curtis Kingsley of Tallapoosa was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence.

Authorities say the arrest stems from a case that began in May, when investigators received a tip from the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) system. The tip included multiple videos of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts that had been uploaded to a Verizon account.

Investigators specializing in Crimes Against Children and ICAC cases identified the account holder, confirmed his location, and matched the content to an IP address associated with an upload. Warrants to search Kingsley’s home were then obtained and executed with the assistance from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Maxim—an electronic storage detection dog—and his handler.

During the search, investigators found a laptop with active child sexual abuse material playing on the screen. After several hours of collecting evidence, K-9 Maxim located nine additional hidden electronic storage devices inside the residence.

What's next:

Kingsley has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.

What they're saying:

"One of my biggest priorities when I took office was to protect kids," Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "These cases are difficult for everyone involved. I am proud of the work that Investigator Wilson has done as she continues this important work. We remain dedicated to helping and protecting all children."