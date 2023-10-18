Happy Tails' furry volunteers bring joy to hospitals

A metro area nonprofit proves man's best friend and health centers go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Happy Tails aims to give people who might be uncomfortable, or lonely something to smile about.

Everyone at Emory Johns Creek knows Kara. Which means everyone knows her owner, Trina Coch, by association.

"Kara and I've been doing this for about five years now," she said. "Five years this month."

Kara and Trina are volunteers through Happy Tails. It's a nonprofit that sends furry friends and their owners to about 90 organizations including hospitals, assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.

"I have seen situations where it has made life-altering differences. One time in ICU, I saw a patient's blood pressure go down remarkably, and it was at a dangerous level. Another one, the oxygen level went up from the low eighties to the high nineties, just like that," Coch said.

Coch retired seven years ago and a friend recommended she use her love of dogs to help the greater community.

Kara, her fluffy pooch, went through three rounds of training here, but she originally hails from Ireland.

"'Kara' is Gaelic for beloved friend, and she's the beloved friend of me and everybody she visits with," Coch said.

Wednesday, she, Charlie and Bogey greeted patients at Emory Johns Creek, but dogs aren't the only animals who make up Happy Tails. Cats and rabbits can brighten patients' days too.

"I would say it's personality. It's they have to love getting petted. They have to love people, and they have to love other animals, too. But more than anything, they are compassionate, and they can tell patients what they're feeling, what they're doing," Coch said.

If that sounds like an animal you know, Happy Tails would love to hear from you. You can learn about more about volunteer opportunities here.