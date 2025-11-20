Handgun found in student’s car during K-9 sweep at Hart County High

The Brief A handgun was found in a student’s vehicle during a routine K-9 sweep at Hart County High School. Officials say the weapon never entered the school building and no threats were made. The case is now with local law enforcement and the student faces disciplinary action.



Hart County school officials say a handgun was found inside a student’s vehicle during a routine K-9 sweep at Hart County High School on Tuesday.

What we know:

Administrators said the weapon never entered the school building, and no threats were made toward students or staff.

According to the district, the Interquest K-9 Unit alerted administrators to a vehicle in the student parking lot. When they searched the car, officials said they found contraband that included a handgun.

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions remain about how the student obtained the handgun, whether additional contraband was involved, and what charges local law enforcement may pursue.

What's next:

The district said the case has been turned over to local law enforcement. The student involved will face disciplinary action under the district’s code of conduct.

Hart County Schools thanked families for their understanding and said safety and security remain the district’s top priority.