Henry County councilman accused of battery, threating to kill Stockbridge councilwoman

Deputies have arrested a member of the Hampton City Council who they say attacked another Georgia official earlier in September.

City Councilman Devin Cleveland, 51, is facing one count of misdemeanor simple battery following his arrest on Sept. 16.

According to the warrant obtained by FOX 5, officers were called a coffee shop on East Main Street. There, they say they received video footage that showed Cleveland reportedly assaulting Stockbridge City Councilwoman Lakeisha Gantt.

In the video, deputies say they saw Cleveland "grabbing a bucket filled with wanted and violently threw it on Ms. Gantt's head" while swearing at her.

Devlin Cleveland (Henry County Jail)

"The video clearly shows the violent tendencies of Mr. Cleveland," the deputy wrote on the warrant.

Gantt told officers that she had been injured by Cleveland in the past, including one time when she was driving on Interstate 75 and he choked her.

In a written statement, the Stockbridge official said that Cleveland had threatened to kill her, and she was afraid for her safety.

"Ms. Gantt noted that this physical and verbal abuse has been going on for about 2 years," the deputy wrote.

Cleveland has since been released from the Henry County Jail on bond.