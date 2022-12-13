Clayton County investigators searching for suspect in death of teen

On Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m., Clayton County police officers were called to investigate shots fired on the 11000 block of McDonough Court in Hampton. The 911 call said a juvenile was seen running way from the area.

At the scene, officials found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson inside a vacant home. They said the teen was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

So far, the police have no suspects in custody. This investigation is ongoing.