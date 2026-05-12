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Hall shelter delays opening after parvovirus cases

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 12, 2026 5:56am EDT
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Credit: Hall County

The Brief

    • The Hall County Animal Shelter confirmed multiple cases of parvovirus.
    • Infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined while the facility undergoes deep cleaning.
    • The shelter delayed opening to the public until noon Monday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Animal Shelter confirmed multiple cases of parvovirus at the facility, prompting officials to quarantine animals and delay public access.

What we know:

Officials said parvovirus is highly contagious and commonly spreads in shelters and similar facilities. The disease can cause vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration in animals.

What they're saying:

The county’s animal services director said all infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined and the shelter will undergo a deep cleaning. The cases forced the shelter to delay opening to the public until Tuesday.

"Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our animals, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the outbreak," Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said. "All of the infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined, and we are taking every precaution to ensure our facility is thoroughly disinfected."

What's next:

The Hall County Animal Shelter will continue regular operations following the delayed opening while maintaining strict protocols to ensure the virus does not spread further.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided in a press release from the animal shelter. 

Hall CountyPets and Animals