Hall shelter delays opening after parvovirus cases
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Animal Shelter confirmed multiple cases of parvovirus at the facility, prompting officials to quarantine animals and delay public access.
What we know:
Officials said parvovirus is highly contagious and commonly spreads in shelters and similar facilities. The disease can cause vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration in animals.
What they're saying:
The county’s animal services director said all infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined and the shelter will undergo a deep cleaning. The cases forced the shelter to delay opening to the public until Tuesday.
"Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our animals, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the outbreak," Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said. "All of the infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined, and we are taking every precaution to ensure our facility is thoroughly disinfected."
What's next:
The Hall County Animal Shelter will continue regular operations following the delayed opening while maintaining strict protocols to ensure the virus does not spread further.