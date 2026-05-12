Hall shelter delays opening after parvovirus cases

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The Brief The Hall County Animal Shelter confirmed multiple cases of parvovirus. Infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined while the facility undergoes deep cleaning. The shelter delayed opening to the public until noon Monday.



The Hall County Animal Shelter confirmed multiple cases of parvovirus at the facility, prompting officials to quarantine animals and delay public access.

What we know:

Officials said parvovirus is highly contagious and commonly spreads in shelters and similar facilities. The disease can cause vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration in animals.

What they're saying:

The county’s animal services director said all infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined and the shelter will undergo a deep cleaning. The cases forced the shelter to delay opening to the public until Tuesday.

"Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our animals, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the outbreak," Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said. "All of the infected and at-risk animals have been quarantined, and we are taking every precaution to ensure our facility is thoroughly disinfected."

What's next:

The Hall County Animal Shelter will continue regular operations following the delayed opening while maintaining strict protocols to ensure the virus does not spread further.