Hall County traffic stop 'escalated' to officer-involved shooting, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a deputy fired a shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night.
The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road.
Officials said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding.
The motorcycle "lost control in attempt to evade the deputy" and the incident "escalated."
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.