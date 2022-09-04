Hall County traffic stop 'escalated' to officer-involved shooting, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a deputy fired a shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road.

Officials said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding.

The motorcycle "lost control in attempt to evade the deputy" and the incident "escalated."

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.